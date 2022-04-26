Boss wants Alpha Tauri to find ’solution’

Franz Tost admits Alpha Tauri needs to up its game.

The second Red Bull-owned team is just seventh overall in the constructors’ standings, but boss Tost says the problem isn’t the drivers.

"Pierre Gasly is on the way to becoming one of the best drivers," the Austrian told Sport1.

"If we give him a suitable car, he can win races. Unfortunately, our car is currently not able to do this. Our engineers have to find a solution."

Tost is also happy with Yuki Tsunoda’s start to his second year on the grid, with the Japanese actually a few points ahead of Gasly so far.

"He is in his second year and we are very happy with him," he said. "I always say that it takes a driver three years in Formula 1 to fully settle in.

"There’s still a lot of potential that Tsunoda can exploit."

As for the 2022 season more generally, Tost said Imola was a "great race weekend" because it puts Red Bull’s top team back in the fight against Ferrari.

"Red Bull and Ferrari are currently driving in a different world," he said. "Verstappen already started to lap people on lap 41.

"Ferrari should have been there too but Imola opened the door to the world championship again."