Boss plays down rumours about Dutch GP future

By GMM 26 November 2024 - 15:54





Zandvoort circuit boss Robert van Overdijk has played down rumours about the future of the Dutch GP.

After Monaco’s new annual race deal with Formula 1 was recently extended through 2031, Automobile Club de Monaco boss Michel Boeri admitted to relief.

"Compared to other European grands prix, we have a few small advantages, but above all, there is no alternation," he told Monaco Info. "We will be there every year."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has admitted on several occasions that some current grands prix will need to host races only once every two years in the near future.

Boeri said: "Not only will many other European grands prix disappear, but those that remain will be in this alternation. I believe that with the demand that F1 has today, there will only be two or three grands prix left in Europe, with interest shifting to China and other continents."

According to the latest rumours, Zandvoort as well as Spa-Francorchamps, Barcelona and Imola are among the current races most likely to have to alternate.

Zandvoort’s current Dutch GP deal with F1 runs out after next year’s edition. Speculation suggests organisers are particularly worried that Max Verstappen potentially retiring from the sport could make the event untenable.

When asked if Zandvoort is being forced to consider the race rotation scheme, van Overdijk told the Dutch magazine Formule 1: "We only have one discussion partner and that is FOM.

"It’s a rumour," he added.