Boss not worried about ’team killer’ Alonso

By GMM 9 February 2023 - 09:44





Aston Martin boss Mike Krack says he’s not worried about Fernando Alonso’s reputation as a "team killer".

Amid its clear push to develop the Lawrence Stroll-owned Silverstone based team, Aston Martin signed 41-year-old former two-time champion Alonso to replace the retiring Vettel in 2023 and beyond.

That is despite the feisty Spaniard’s reputation of internal trouble at some of his earlier teams, including McLaren, Ferrari and most recently Renault-owned Alpine.

"I’m not worried," Krack told motorsport-magazin.com. "I think I’m not like other team bosses.

"I don’t care about the media - I care about the team. And one of my main tasks is now to include Fernando. We are open and honest.

"If we can’t cope with something, then we tell him. If we decide to act in a certain way, we inform him about it. I think as long as we work in this way, no problems will arise," the Luxembourgish engineer added.

"Fernando is a ’team killer’? So be it. If he helps the team, then I don’t mind. My goal is to make Alonso an important member of the team for many years to come.

"We must use his experience. I think he looks at things differently compared to 10 or 15 years ago. So I’m looking forward to the start of the season, even though I know it will be difficult," Krack added.

He also commented on the retirement of quadruple world champion Vettel, and thinks the 35-year-old winner of four world titles with Red Bull may ultimately regret his decision to quit.

"I think Sebastian tasted blood again after Singapore and Suzuka," Krack is also quoted by the German broadcaster RTL.

"He was sharp and really in the flow. You could tell in the last few races that he had a car that gave him more feedback and better performance which motivated him."

As for Vettel’s decision to retire from F1 at the age of 35, Krack smiled: "I hope he regrets it."