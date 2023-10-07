Boss Krack quiet over Lance Stroll tantrum

By GMM 7 October 2023 - 07:32





Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack was reluctant to comment after Lance Stroll threw a tantrum at Qatar.

Already in the paddock, there were rumours that his father Lawrence Stroll may be mulling over an offer to sell the team and potentially replace the struggling Stroll with Honda-linked Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda said when asked: "I want to make it clear that I am with Red Bull."

Indeed, Aston Martin has already confirmed 24-year-old Stroll for the 2024 season, so his petulant behaviour after qualifying 17th must simply have been frustration.

With teammate Fernando Alonso qualifying a strong fourth, Stroll reacted by hurling his steering wheel out of the cockpit.

He then violently shoved his trainer Henry Howe and gave a seven-word interview to the television cameras - with one of them being an expletive.

Team boss Krack told Bild newspaper: "I haven’t seen anything yet.

"Before I comment on this, I want to see the situation for myself."

Well-known Spanish-language commentator Antonio Lobato told DAZN: "The body language that we are seeing speaks of the situation that exists right now with Lance Stroll within Aston Martin.

"It’s a situation, of course, that is good neither for the team nor for Stroll himself."