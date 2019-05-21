Boss in Monaco but 2020 Monza deal still not done

A 2020 deal for Monza’s Italian GP is not yet done.

Earlier in May, we claimed the race looked "completely safe" until 2024, after the Italian automobile club (Aci) agreed a deal with Liberty Media.

However, the official F1 website clarified that "a formal signature" has actually not yet been put on paper.

"We continue the negotiation with F1 to quickly reach the signing of the contract," confirmed Aci boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani.

Italy’s Automoto reports that Damiani was in Monaco at the weekend, where he confirmed that the terms of the contract with Liberty have been agreed.

"The problem lies in the political relations with the town of Monza," the publication said.

"At Monza, there are apparently huge economic demands that according to the Aci risk putting the historical venue out of action."

Automoto said the other two circuits in Italy with the ability to host the Italian GP are Imola, where there was an inspection ten days ago, and Mugello.