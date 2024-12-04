Boss excuses Alonso’s furious Qatar GP outburst

By GMM 4 December 2024 - 16:10





Team boss Mike Krack has defended Fernando Alonso for his radio outburst of Qatar.

After repeatedly denouncing his 2024 Aston Martin in recent weeks as the "slowest or second slowest" car this season, the two-time champion lost his cool on the radio last Sunday.

He raged that he "cannot fuc*ing believe it - two years with the same fuc*ing problem on the straights".

Ultimately, 43-year-old Alonso finished P7, and Aston Martin is fifth overall in the constructors’ standings, behind only the top four teams.

When asked about Alonso’s radio anger, team boss Krack played it down.

"We must not forget that we are human beings who fight for everything and try to give the best of ourselves always," he told DAZN. "Sometimes, comments must be allowed to vent that frustration.

"We must not judge him too much because we also know how we all react at times."

Krack says F1 drivers should not be condemned for expressing their emotions.

"It is even attractive for the spectator to see that emotion," he said. "We all want to see human emotions and if we have them we should express them. Especially if we can end with a smile."

At the same time, Krack says the Aston Martin team is well aware it needs to field a much better car in 2025.

"The most important thing for the team is that we had many races without points," said the Luxembourger. "It is particularly difficult when you have a triple header and then go home without points, so getting points is a good reward for all the good work."

Krack also insists that Alonso actually very rarely criticises the team.

"Both our drivers have not accepted the situation, but they’re challenging us internally. Externally they are excellent team players, and this is of great help, obviously, because if the difficulties are taken to the outside, it gets much more difficult," he said.

"We came from a good start in ’23 and since then it has not really progressed. And they have the microphone in front of them each time they get out of the car and are being confronted with negative questions. And when you have frustration and adrenaline, it’s very difficult to stay positive, which they have done. So, credit to them."