Boss admits Williams had ’other options’

Logan Sargeant is getting "another chance" to prove he belongs in Formula 1.

Williams boss James Vowles, however, also admits that he had "other options" to slot in as the impressive Alex Albon’s teammate next year - after rookie American Sargeant only managed to finish above the dumped Nyck de Vries in 2023.

"We did have other options, yes," Vowles confirmed. "But we invested a year in him because I believe in him. He just deserves another chance to show what he is worth next year."

Vowles became Williams team principal this year, having built up his reputation alongside Toto Wolff as Mercedes’ highly-respected strategy boss.

"I had the opportunities to shape myself and my future and made big mistakes along the way that ultimately made me who I am today," he said. "This of course also applies to Logan."

Vowles insists he is not too surprised Sargeant, 22, struggled so much given how little pre-season testing a rookie gets "while at the same time Alex was showing more and more just how good he is".

"He (Sargeant) really struggled last season, but in those last four or five races it was really noticeable that he was getting better," he added.