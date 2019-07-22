German GP || July 28 || 15h10 (Local time)

Boss admits Renault may re-sign Hulkenberg

"We would have the same driver pairing as the previous year"

Search

By GMM

27 July 2019 - 10:38
Boss admits Renault may re-sign (...)

Cyril Abiteboul has hinted that Renault would like to re-sign Nico Hulkenberg for 2020.

The German driver is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been linked with a potential move to Haas.

According to the rumours, Hulkenberg could be replaced by Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who has confirmed that Mercedes is happy if he is "loaned" to a rival team.

But Hulkenberg said at Hockenheim that he could stay in yellow.

"Nothing is set in stone, but I think it’s quite likely that I will stay," he said.

Abiteboul, the Renault team boss, does not deny that.

"If we continue with Nico, we would have the same driver pairing as the previous year for the first time, and that consistency can be very helpful," he said.

keyboard_arrow_left

Red Bull running out of spare parts

Ferrari ’expects more’ from Vettel - Binotto

keyboard_arrow_right

Renault F1

More on Renault F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less