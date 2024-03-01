Boss admits MotoGP could be bought by F1 owner

By GMM 1 March 2024 - 12:17





Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP’s long-time boss, is not denying that the premier two-wheeled category could be bought by F1 owner Liberty Media.

Swirling rumours stepped up a further gear this week, with reports in Spain suggesting that MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports’ current owner, Bridgepoint, might also be in talks over a billion-dollar deal.

"Those are rumours and that’s what they say," Ezpeleta, 78, smiled when asked about the Liberty Media rumours by Television Espanola.

He says it would be no surprise if MotoGP is eventually sold.

"The majority shareholders of Dorna are investment funds, which buy things to sell them," he insisted. "We have always been for sale, from day one.

"We have been with Bridgepoint since 2006 and CPP (Canada Pension Plan Investment Board) since 2013. There are always approaches and for now, that’s it.

"We’re the same as we always were," Ezpeleta concluded.