Bortoleto could be Audi-Sauber ’third driver’

Audi is planning to integrate a much younger driver into its works Formula 1 plans for 2026.

That is the new revelation from veteran Blick journalist Roger Benoit, who similarly confidently declared that 34-year-old Valtteri Bottas will be retained on a one-year deal for 2025.

The Finnish driver called it "fake news", but he also couldn’t help smiling when asked if he is feeling some relief that it appears he will still be an F1 driver in 2025.

"Hopefully we will get some news soon," Bottas told Viaplay.

"Christmas is about to start knocking on the door. Let’s try to get things together."

Like Benoit, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher admitted that retaining Bottas is a safe and perhaps uninspiring move for the Audi-owned Sauber team.

"I cannot understand it," said the German. "I really hope that doesn’t happen. It has become quite clear that they should be looking at some of these young drivers."

Benoit thinks Audi’s plan is to put Bottas next to the already-signed Nico Hulkenberg next year, whilst steadily integrating a young driver like the McLaren-contracted rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

Williams boss James Vowles admitted on Sunday that Audi’s "interest" in Franco Colapinto is "rather low".

Benoit thinks that when Audi-Sauber eventually announces the Bottas news, Bortoleto will also be unveiled as the third driver.