Boring Monaco ’will not work’ for F1’s future - Marko

The current format of the Monaco GP "will not work in the long run", according to Red Bull’s F1 consultant Dr Helmut Marko.

Sunday’s slow and processional race in the Principality came at an awkward time, as Liberty Media is pushing organisers for a higher race fee as the current contract expires next year.

Opinions in the paddock are divided as to whether Monaco is still suitable for modern Formula 1.

"The tradition is still there," former F1 driver Christian Klien told Servus TV. "I can’t really imagine a season without Monaco.

"But the cars are too big, too long and too wide. You simply can’t overtake. They were up to eleven seconds (per lap) slower as they tried to finish the race on the hard tyres."

However, there were those who still enjoyed the 2024 Monaco GP - like former tyre engineer Kees van de Grint. "I watched the 78 laps with fascination," the ex-Bridgestone and Ferrari engineer told Viaplay.

"How the top four drove with such concentration, staying so close to each other with such focus and error-free. It was also exciting because (Charles) Leclerc drove so tactically. So yes, I enjoyed it."

But others are now busily coming up with ideas as to how to fix the problem for subsequent years. "For example, the harbour chicane could be moved further back, which would give more space for overtaking," said Alex Wurz, who since retiring as an F1 driver is now involved with track design.

"I know of some other tricks too," the Austrian added.

Red Bull’s Marko is adamant that something must be done, because a slow process "distorts" F1 and the show and "will not work in the long run".

"They have to come up with something, either in terms of the track or the pitstops," he told Osterreich. "For example, you could make everyone use all three types of tyres."