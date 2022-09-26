BMW says no to F1

By GMM 26 September 2022 - 09:08





BMW says it will not be following Audi and Porsche into Formula 1.

Although Porsche is yet to find an alternative after the Red Bull option was scuppered, the VW-owned German brands were enticed into F1 because of the engine regulation changes for 2026.

But BMW’s racing boss Andreas Roos insisted: "We are definitely not interested in Formula 1 at the moment.

"We need to be realistic," he told motorsport-total.com. "In order to participate in Formula 1, you need to invest a lot of money.

"And before you get a return, you need to be successful for a long time. For now, we are satisfied with the large set of projects that we are engaged in.

"We are already immersed in electrification and the transition to new energy, and Le Mans is perfect for this. We do not need to wait for Formula 1 to go in this direction in 2026," Roos added.

Meanwhile, it is believed Audi is planning to announce this week that it is going into collaboration with Sauber for the 2026 season and beyond, involving a rumoured 75 percent buyout.

The Swiss F1 team’s current title sponsor Alfa Romeo has already announced its departure at the end of 2023.

There are rumours that Alfa Romeo may instead team up with Haas from 2024.

"I am completely open to everything," said Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.

"There is absolutely nothing that is definite for 2024," he added.

"Today, I am focused on 2022 and 2023 and in the coming months we will be ready to study the options for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

"What is very clear is that we will never be with any other engine other than Ferrari if we do stay in Formula 1."