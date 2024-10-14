Binotto would not have brought Hamilton to Ferrari

By GMM 14 October 2024 - 12:01





Mattia Binotto says he would not have signed Lewis Hamilton if he was still team boss at Ferrari.

"No," he bluntly told Corriere della Sera. "But he did well to accept the offer, and I agree with his decision."

Interestingly, however, another former Ferrari boss - current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali - agrees with Frederic Vasseur’s choice to lure the seven time world champion to Maranello.

"For the Ferrari fan it is of course an extraordinary situation, because Lewis is someone who will bring everything together," the Italian, also at Il Festival dello Sport, said.

"There will have to be a respectful relationship with Charles Leclerc, of course," Domenicali warned. "The rules within the team have to be clear and the management must not mince their words about that."

The existing presence of Leclerc at Ferrari is precisely why new Audi F1 boss Binotto says he would have overlooked the opportunity to sign Hamilton, 39.

"If Leclerc is the talent, then in my opinion he should be the driver that is supported to achieve the goal and take the credit," said Binotto.

Binotto was Vasseur’s immediate predecessor at Ferrari, and Binotto believes the Frenchman has not revolutionised the existing structure at Maranello.

"Fred has been able to continue the project under the sign of continuity," said the 54-year-old. "He has not revolutionised a structured and functional organisation.

"He has also made his own decisions and obviously, if Ferrari wins, I am happy because I know the team and I know how much effort has been invested in bringing it to a certain level, and I was involved in that," Binotto added.