Binotto to re-join Ferrari team next week

Mattia Binotto says he will be back in the Formula 1 paddock next week.

The Ferrari team boss sat out Turkey recently, and he is also not in Bahrain this weekend as he oversees Ferrari’s preparations for 2021 and 2022 from the factory.

"The most important thing is next year, not this year, although we would like to finish higher than sixth," he said.

Binotto, whose duties at the track are being carried out by sporting director Laurent Mekies, says he is able to closely follow proceedings via technology.

"We are able to work quite effectively, although of course I am missing the usual atmosphere of the paddock," he told Sky Italia.

"But I do believe that at this stage of the season, we should already be concentrated on preparing for 2021," said Binotto. "Although next week I will be back in Bahrain and with the team for the last two races."

Binotto’s earlier speciality at Ferrari was the engine design and operations, and so he is currently intimately involved in the new unit for 2021.

"This year, the regulations did not allow us to upgrade the engine, but in 2021 we will have a completely new power unit which will increase our competitiveness," said the Italian.

"We are currently investing a lot of effort and money in this project, in trying to achieve the improvements that are necessary.

"So far, we are happy with how the work is going and we still have a few weeks before we have to do the homologation of the power unit for next season," Binotto added.