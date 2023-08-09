Binotto to Alpine ’not a surprise’ - reports

By GMM 9 August 2023 - 11:29





Rumours suggesting former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is set to return to Formula 1 as Alpine’s new team principal appear to be true.

That is the claim of French media sources, as well as the respected Italian journalist Leo Turrini.

Italian Binotto, replaced at Ferrari this year by Frederic Vasseur, has received an offer from majority Alpine co-owner Renault’s CEO Luca de Meo.

53-year-old Binotto was even spotted at the British GP recently and he then stayed on-site for the subsequent Pirelli tyre test.

"In France, they’re saying Binotto has already reached an agreement with Alpine," Turrini wrote in his Quotidiano Nazionale column.

"I’m writing about it because it does not surprise me. There is no doubt that he is smart.

"If in Luca de Meo he finds a mentor and he learns to listen to others, he is able to achieve great success," Turrini added.