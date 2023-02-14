Binotto tipped to return to F1 with Audi

By GMM 14 February 2023 - 13:55





Well-known Italian journalist Leo Turrini thinks sacked Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto could re-emerge as Audi’s new Formula 1 boss.

Last week, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said he has "sympathy" for Binotto’s situation as he did a "good job" in charge of the Maranello team.

However, both Horner and his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff played down any speculation the long-time 53-year-old Ferrari engineer could now switch to one of their respective teams.

Turrini told the Pit Talk podcast: "I’m sure that Binotto will be able to stay in Formula 1 after the gardening period.

"I am absolutely certain that he has had a proposal from Audi to lead the team that will be on the grid in the near future," he added.

Binotto was replaced by Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur, ahead of the end of Sauber’s naming deal with Alfa Romeo later this year and the transition to the majority Audi takeover.

Italian media sources believe Binotto will be on ’gardening leave’ for at least 6-12 months.