Binotto linked with Audi or Mercedes move
"Binotto will soon start working with the competition"
Axed Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto could be snapped up by Mercedes, according to Italy’s authoritative Corriere della Sera newspaper.
After 28 years with the Maranello-based team, Binotto has resigned following a period of speculation about his future.
He is expected to be replaced by Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur from 1 January.
"Binotto and (Ferrari chairman John) Elkann were like water and oil," highly respected Italian journalist Leo Turrini told Radio24.
"When the Ferrari chairman loses faith in the team boss, this outcome is only logical."
Some, though, think Ferrari’s old habits of lopping off the management head after a failed championship campaign were premature in Binotto’s case.
Turrini said he believes the 53-year-old Italian is already in talks with Audi, with the Volkswagen-owned German brand set to take over Sauber from 2026.
"Binotto will soon start working with the competition," Turrini predicts. "I know what he is in talks with Audi."
The Mercedes rumour, however, is also not far-fetched, after the German marque in recent years signed up several ousted Ferrari figures including James Allison and Aldo Costa.
Corriere della Sera also thinks the Renault Group may be interested in Binotto for its works Formula 1 team Alpine.
