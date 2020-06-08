Binotto admits Ferrari not favourite for Austria

Mattia Binotto has admitted Ferrari is not the favourite to win the first ’ghost races’ of 2020.

Figures for both Mercedes and Red Bull are saying that, based on winter testing, the Maranello based team is not in a position to win on merit in Austria next month.

When asked if the problems of winter testing have been fixed during the corona shutdown, Binotto told Marca: "Due to the long closure of the factories, we have not been able to work much on the data or in the wind tunnel.

"We restarted work a few days ago and are trying to fix those weaknesses, but we are where we were in Australia with a car similar to the one that we had there. The developments will come later," he added.

But Binotto also warns that the corona-inspired rules like the freezing of certain components means there are "fewer development options" this year.

"We accepted these changes because of our responsibility to F1, although it will make it more difficult for us," he said. "But difficult does not mean impossible."

Like Mercedes, Ferrari will reportedly shake out the rust with tests for Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel this week. Ferrari’s outing will be at Fiorano in a 2018-spec car.