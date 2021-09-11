Berger tells Schumacher not to ’waste energy’
"This is a predatory competition" with Mazepin
F1 legend Gerhard Berger has warned Mick Schumacher against wasting "unnecessary energy" on an ongoing dispute with his teammate.
Fellow Haas rookie Nikita Mazepin has stepped up his on-track aggression and off-track rhetoric in his intra-team battle with Schumacher at the back of the grid.
But Berger, who raced against Schumacher’s famous father Michael, says that’s just Formula 1.
"This is a predatory competition, obviously," the DTM series boss told Sky Deutschland at Monza.
"Your teammate is the first one you have to beat. But I’ve said to Mick - concentrate on the big goal rather than wasting unnecessary energy."
That ’big goal’ appears to be a Ferrari cockpit, with boss Mattia Binotto not ruling out a move to the works team for Schumacher in 2023 - when Carlos Sainz’s contract will have expired.
Berger, though, says that’s looking too far ahead for 22-year-old Schumacher.
"Mick is doing a good job, but there is still a long way to go before you can say he is ready for one of the top teams," he said.
Earlier, Schumacher was linked with a move to Alfa Romeo, but it now appears all but official that the German is staying at Haas - in spite of his Mazepin conflict.
"I feel very comfortable," Mick is quoted by Bild am Sonntag.
"I get along with everyone who works here and we have built a good relationship."
