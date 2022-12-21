Berger linked with Lauda-style F1 Audi role

By GMM 21 December 2022 - 14:33





F1 legend Gerhard Berger is being lined up as a Niki Lauda-style figurehead for Audi’s works Formula 1 foray from 2026.

With Frederic Vasseur heading to Ferrari, Audi’s 2026 partner Sauber - currently Alfa Romeo - has already installed the formerly VW-linked McLaren boss Andreas Seidl as its new CEO.

A team boss is yet to be named.

But when Berger was linked with the role having recently stepped away from his role in charge of the German touring car series DTM, he denied that he would return full-time to motor racing.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport now reports that Berger’s prospective role at Audi might in fact not be full-time - in the image of Mercedes’ late non-executive chairman and triple world champion Lauda.

"The Austrian has the managerial skills and charisma for the world championship," said correspondent Andrea Fani, citing Volkswagen sources.

"The hypothesis is that he would become a super consultant like Lauda was at Mercedes."