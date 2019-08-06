Belgium 2019 - GP preview - Alfa Romeo

The Summer Shutdown: that time-honoured tradition that sees the Formula One community leave the paddock and head to the beach, swap wheel guns for ice cream and replace their favourite motorsport magazines for… the same motorsport magazines, but with sand and salty water crumpling the pages. A couple of weeks away from garages, factories and emails means we’re coming back with our batteries recharged and eager to get back to doing what we do best – racing.

But how did our drivers spend their break?

Family time was on the cards for Kimi, who travelled in Italy and Spain, before retreating to his summer house in native Finland. There was boating, fishing, time with friends and some good, ol’ fashioned relaxation. A little motorsport, however, did sneak in: our man taught his son Robin some go-karting tricks – making sure some of Kimi’s expertise is passed on to the next generation!

Antonio had a great time as well. He headed back home to spend the holidays with his family and friends, enjoying his beloved Apulia and the wonderful Mediterranean Sea. It wasn’t all play for the Italian, though – Antonio kept on top of his physical condition with many hours of cycling, one of his favourite pastimes.

Family time, fun and sunshine: both our drivers had a great summer. But the lure of racing cannot go unheeded for long – especially when it’s Spa calling…

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“The break was important for every single member of the team, but now we need to be fully focused on our goals again. I want to take the positive momentum from the races before the break into the second half of the season and show that we consistently can fight with the top of the midfield.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“If you ask me the break could always be longer as I enjoyed time with my family a lot, but I’m also looking forward to be back in the car. I’ve just been told that I’m called ‘The King of Spa’ because I’ve won there several times, but that doesn’t mean anything to me. Yes, it’s my favourite track, but more important is that we work hard to get the best out of the car and continue our good run from the last races before the break.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“I had a good break back home in Italy, but now the holidays are over and I can’t wait to get back to racing. I have been to the factory in Hinwil this week, working with the team to get ready for Spa. We have been getting stronger before the break so hopefully we will get back to action with a good weekend. Spa is a great track and I am really looking forward to racing here.”