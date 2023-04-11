Belgian GP ’more optimistic’ about race future

By GMM 11 April 2023 - 11:25





Belgian GP promoter Vanessa Maes says she is "much more optimistic" about the clouded future of Formula 1’s fabled annual race at Spa-Francorchamps.

In February, we reported that Maes was in Bahrain during pre-season testing for meetings with Formula 1 authorities about the event’s expiring contract.

But after that, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is understood to have travelled to Vietnam for advanced race talks - triggering rumours it or Kyalami in South Africa could replace Spa in 2024.

"It is clear that places on the calendar are expensive," Maes said in late February. "It was already very difficult for this year."

However, she is suddenly now "much more optimistic" about Spa’s F1 future.

"A delegation from the Formula 1 group came by this month," she has now told Het Laatste Nieuws. "For two days, they looked at what we have changed at the circuit to make the next grand prix an even greater success than in 2022.

"We are convinced that Spa Francorchamps now fully meets the specifications of Formula 1. We fulfil all of the conditions.

"Soon, a new meeting is planned," Maes added.

It is believed the terms of a two-race contract extension are being discussed.