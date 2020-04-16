Belgian GP could be cancelled outright - boss

It is "possible" that the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit will not host a grand prix at all in 2020.

While nine races have already fallen by the wayside because of coronavirus, only Melbourne and Monaco have actually been cancelled outright.

But Belgium could now join them.

Promoter Spa Grand Prix has announced that because all mass events in Belgium have been banned until August 31, the Spa race - scheduled for August 30 - cannot go ahead as planned.

"As a result, we are suspending all ticket sales for the 2020 edition of our grand prix today," a statement read.

But Vanessa Maes, boss of the Spa promoter, admitted that full cancellation rather than mere postponement cannot be ruled out.

"Nothing is impossible," she told Belga news agency.

"All scenarios - postponement, racing behind closed doors, cancellation - will be studied. No one can say today what the situation will be in 4-5 months," Maes added.

"The absolute priority is the health of the Belgians and the spectators who come to Spa-Francorchamps. That’s why we support the decision of the government.

"The news is of course a big disappointment but organising a sporting event during this period seems futile," she continued.

"From Thursday, we and the government will be examining the different possible and impossible scenarios. We must be given time to do our work and check with the various experts and also Liberty Media as to what the most desirable course is," she said.