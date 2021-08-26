Belgian GP 2021 - Alfa Romeo preview

The batteries are full; the tanks filled up; the lights on the dash all green. Whatever the metaphor, the basic concept remains: the summer break has been a welcome boost for everyone in the team. After a run of 28 races in 56 weeks, the chance to step back, regroup and relax for a couple of weeks allowed everyone in the sport to patch up body and mind and get ready for the demanding second half of the season.

A big run of races awaits, with all to fight for in each event and for the championship standings: and what a place to start – historical Spa-Francorchamps. The circuit in the Ardennes forest needs no introduction: one of the stalwarts of the calendar from the very first season in 1950 (only four other venues have more world championship races to their name), Spa has seen incredible pages of our sport’s history being written. Alfa Romeo contributed to the track’s proud heritage, with both the 1950 and 1951 editions won by Alfa Romeo cars - Juan Manuel Fangio and Nino Farina writing their names in the victors’ book.

The 44 laps of this weekend’s race will be a test of human and machinery alike: Spa is still an old-school track that punishes mistakes and where a bit of magic – in the cockpit, on the pit-wall – can be rewarded. With a triple-header also taking us to the Netherlands and Monza, and with body and mind ready for the task at hand, we’re ready to discharge all this newfound energy.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“The team returns to action with the determination to continue our work and bring home the results we deserve. The motivation levels are high, both for this season and the next one, and we know we have an opportunity to fight for the points at each track for the remainder of the year. We need to make sure we maximise all opportunities to add points to our tally and fight for a better position in the championship: there are plenty of chances to turn this around, starting with this triple-header, and we’re confident we can be in the mix already here in Belgium.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“I enjoyed the time off: spending this much time with the family is not something we do often so I made sure to make the most of it. Now, though, the holidays feel already in the past and I am looking forward to racing again: Spa is the perfect place to come back, it’s a nice track where you get some good racing and Sundays can be unpredictable. The situation on track will be similar to before the summer: we need to be sharp and get the most out of our car and the circumstances and we can bring home a good result.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“I was able to spend a few weeks with family and friends, which is always a nice thing to do when you have such a busy calendar. The summer break was a good chance to train a little but mostly recover, physically and mentally, from the first seven months of the season: it was a nice break and I feel good, but I can’t wait to be back in the car. Spa is an epic track, one where you feel the driver can make a massive difference, and I want to start the second part of the season in the best possible way. We are motivated to set the tone right from the beginning of the run-up to the end of the year.”