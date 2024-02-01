Bearman and Fittipaldi named reserve drivers for Haas F1 Team

By Franck Drui 1 February 2024 - 11:25





MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has confirmed Oliver Bearman and Pietro Fittipaldi as its Official Reserve Drivers for the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Bearman (18) made his Formula 1 weekend debut with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in 2023 – the British racer participating in two FP1 sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. Bearman, a member of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, also participated in November’s end-of-season test at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi alongside Fittipaldi. A four-time winner in the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship, Bearman – who will also fulfill a reserve role with Scuderia Ferrari, returns to the series in 2024 driving once again for Prema Racing.

In addition to his Reserve Driver role, Bearman has been confirmed to participate in six FP1 sessions for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in 2024 (R07 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, R10 Spanish Grand Prix, R12 British Grand Prix, R13 Hungarian Grand Prix, R20 Mexico City Grand Prix, R24 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix).

Fittipaldi (27) enters his sixth season with the team – the Brazilian set to combine his reserve role duties alongside a full-time drive competing for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the 2024 IndyCar Series. Fittipaldi is a two-time grand prix starter, with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team back in 2020, and has fulfilled multiple Formula 1 test duties for the Kannapolis-based squad since joining the team.

“I’m pleased to have both Oliver Bearman and Pietro Fittipaldi as our reserve drivers,” said Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “Oliver did a tremendous job for us last season settling in well and working through both his FP1 run programs in Mexico and Abu Dhabi and then with his test program. We’re looking forward to giving him the opportunity for more outings in FP1 in 2024 – with testing at a premium this is key running time, both for us to evaluate Oliver’s progress but also to enable him seat time in a Formula 1 car. Having Pietro with us for a sixth season is valuable as he again provides continuity and he’s been a great contributor to our program over the years – both on and off-track. We’re excited he’s landed a full-time IndyCar ride this season, so he can do what he loves to do – and that’s to race, but he’s there for us too as part of the Haas family.”

Oliver Bearman commented; “I’m really happy to be part of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team for the upcoming season. I had a great experience last year working with everyone at the team and I’m looking forward to building on that this year. There are several events I’ll be doing FP1’s at – alongside the reserve duties, which is exciting. I’m grateful to Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari for their faith and for supporting me.”

“I’m happy and proud to be going into my sixth season with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” stated Pietro Fittipaldi. “I’m looking forward to continuing our work in development and supporting the team in the best way I can throughout the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.”

The 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship commences with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 21 - 23, with the season-opener – the Bahrain Grand Prix, taking place at the same venue February 29 - March 2.