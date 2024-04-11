Barcelona still in post-2026 F1 contract talks

By GMM 11 April 2024 - 14:44





Barcelona is not giving up on Formula 1, despite Madrid’s high profile new long time deal to start hosting the official Spanish GP from 2026.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is not ruling out a scenario in which Madrid and Barcelona, the sport’s traditional Spanish venue since the early 90s, could co-exist in the future.

And that’s precisely what Roger Torrent, the minister of business and work in Catalonia, says he is working on.

Also serving as president of the Circuit de Catalunya at this critical time in its F1 history, Torrent told the local TV3 broadcaster that talks with Formula 1 are "well focused and continue to move forward".

Torrent is confident this year’s Spanish GP will be "the best that has ever been organised in Catalonia," which he says will contribute "decisively" to the F1 contract talks.

"The circuit is undertaking spectacular works," he explained, "with a very important investment to adapt it to the 21st century and turn it into the best permanent track in the world.

"When we renewed for five years, until 2026, it allowed us to address a strategic plan and the renovation of the facilities. We still have three of those five grands prix to go and we are convinced that the next one in June will be the best in the history of the circuit".

He said the venue will work with local authorities and institutions so that F1 can remain "for many more years in Barcelona".

"Both Formula 1 and MotoGP are happy with the involvement of Catalonia and Barcelona in the celebration of their grands prix," Torrent added.