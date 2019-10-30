Barcelona eyes F1 race talks for 2021

Organisers of the Spanish GP are looking to re-open talks with Formula 1 about a new race deal for 2021.

Barcelona looked set to be axed from next year’s schedule until an unique one-year deal for 2020 was agreed by Liberty Media.

That deal involved convincing the F1 teams to attend an unprecedented 22nd race next year.

And now, Barcelona race organisers are preparing for new talks with Liberty Media about 2021.

"Obviously, everything that was worked out this year is not thrown away," circuit boss Joan Fontsere told El Mundo Deportivo newspaper.

"It is the basis for future agreements. Our will is to continue to have the highest quality events, among them Formula 1.

"So when the current F1 calendar ends, we will begin to lay the foundations for future discussions. Those negotiations have not started yet," he added.