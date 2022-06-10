Canada Canadian GP || June 19 || 14h00 (Local time)

Baku, FP2: Leclerc takes over at the top ahead of Red Bull

Perez 2nd, Verstappen 3rd

By Olivier Ferret

10 June 2022 - 17:11
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc topped the timesheet in the second practice session for this weekend’s FIA Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Red Bull Racing Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen finished second and third at the Baku City Circuit.

The early phase of the afternoon session was largely conducted on medium compound Pirelli tyres and it was Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz who laid down the first representative marker with a lap of 1:46.705. He was swiftly bypassed by Alpine’s Fernando Alonso who posted a lap of 1:46.673s to sit 0.06s clear.

After brief appearances in P1 by AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, Sainz returned to the top of the order after 11 minutes, with the Ferrari driver posting a lap of 1:45.118 on medium tyres. Pérez then claimed second place as Zhou Guanyu slotted into third for Alfa Romeo.

Leclerc though was finding a comfort zone with his F1-75 and with the Baku City Circuit. The Monegasque driver made the most of the first sector to post an impressive lap of 1:43.806. Alonso improved, too, but when the Alpine driver slotted into P2 he still found himself a second off Leclerc.

Championship leader Verstappen joined the action after 15 minutes and the Dutchman’s first effort put him within seven tenths of title rival Leclerc and his next effort left him just three hundredths of a second behind the Ferrari driver.

But then came the switch to soft compound rubber and when Leclerc bolted on a set of the red-banded Pirelli tyres he posted a lap of 1:43.224. The Red Bull drivers gave chase but in the end neither could find a way past that marker and Pérez ended up second with time of 1:43.472 and with Verstappen a little over a tenth further back in third. Alonso held onto fourth spot ahead of Sainz, but the Ferrari had backed out of his qualifying run in the final sector and he failed to set a true soft-tyre time.

Sixth place in the session went to AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, with the Frenchman finishing more than two tenths clear of George Russell in the lead Mercedes W13. Tsunoda ended the session in eighth place, with Alpines’ Esteban Ocon ninth ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:43.224 24
02 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:43.472 22
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:43.580 18
04 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A522 1:44.142 22
05 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:44.274 25
06 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:44.315 26
07 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:44.548 26
08 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:44.567 24
09 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A522 1:44.609 24
10 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:44.771 23
11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:44.781 27
12 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:44.874 25
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:44.874 26
14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:45.059 25
15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:45.115 25
16 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:45.264 24
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:45.588 26
18 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW44 1:46.397 13
19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:46.425 21
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW44 1:47.218 26

