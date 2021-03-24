Bahrain GP 2021 - Williams preview

The 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship gets underway this weekend beneath the lights of the Bahrain International Circuit. Two familiar faces will be behind the wheel of the FW43B, with the team retaining the same driver line-up as last season in Brit George Russell and Canadian talent, Nicholas Latifi. Sakhir’s 5.412km circuit recently demonstrated its challenges in pre-season testing, offering a formidable combination of wind and sand for the drivers to contend with, as well as a highly abrasive track surface. However, the assortment of long straights and slow corners offer good overtaking opportunities, which should make for an exciting season-opener in the desert.

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance

The three days of pre-season testing went well, with the car running flawlessly throughout. Although the conditions were tricky at times, we learned a lot about the car and have now had time to look through a lot of the data that we collected. With the cars having stayed in Bahrain, making changes is a little more difficult than normal, but nonetheless, we have a couple of new items to look at this weekend as we seek to improve the performance of the FW43B.

With both drivers having enjoyed high mileage test days, including race-style running, they are both in a good position ahead of this weekend and are comfortable with both the car and the track. We are all looking forward to getting back to racing and hope that we can start the season off with a positive result here in Sakhir.

George Russell

I’m excited to get the season underway and be back out on the track. I’ve been out in Bahrain since the test a couple of weeks ago, so I’ve been able to do lots of training in the sunshine and I’m feeling ready and motivated for the year ahead.

Bahrain is a tricky circuit with a rough surface and some tough corners, especially turns nine and 10; not being able to attack them makes it difficult for the drivers and everyone is always locking up. But equally, racing at night is beautiful. Even though it’s a newer circuit, there is character and a special atmosphere here, so it’s a nice track to go to. As always, we’ll do our best and I’m looking forward to getting back to racing.

Nicholas Latifi

It goes without saying that I’m super excited for the first race of the year! The pre-season run-up has obviously been a little different to normal with the shorter schedule test taking place in Bahrain and only having one day in the car, so I’m looking forward to getting back out on the track. It’s been a huge amount of hard work from everyone at the factory and here at the circuit to get everything ready to go, so I’m incredibly excited and motivated to start the new season and see what kind of progress we can make this year.