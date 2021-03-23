Bahrain GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

The 2021 Formula One season gets underway at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend as Aston Martin returns to the World Championship grid for the first time since the 1960 British Grand Prix – ending an absence of 61 years. Ahead of the milestone moment in Aston Martin’s history, here’s your guide to the upcoming Grand Prix…

Lance on history being made…

“The arrival of Aston Martin underlines all the potential in this team; it’s a very exciting moment for us all. We’re continuing to develop as an organisation – that means we’ll have more people and more resources to understand the car and how it operates; but we’re still understanding how the team is growing. I don’t think we were able to show our full potential during the Bahrain test, so there’s definitely more performance to come during these opening races, which is exciting.”

Sebastian previews Bahrain…

“It’s going to be a bit of a learning curve in these first few races: for me, it’s a new team – I’m still getting to know everyone, still understanding how the AMR21 wants to be driven, and familiarising myself with the team. I’m very excited to be at the start of that journey in Bahrain this weekend. The conditions were very interesting during testing – high winds made it quite tricky to drive – and we know that tyre degradation is always a key factor here. It should make for an exciting race.”