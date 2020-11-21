Bahrain GP 2020 - GP preview - Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN Q&A

You topped the practice times in Turkey but just missed out on pole after a chaotic and wet qualifying session. How was it sat behind the wheel?

Although the track conditions were very tricky on Friday I was pleased with the balance we found and the car was working well. We felt we had good momentum for the weekend so it was obviously disappointing for everyone in the Team to finish sixth in the race as it was not where we hoped or expected to be. We had some issues and also seemed to eat up the rear tyres quicker than others. It is not only me but everyone in the Team who left Turkey disappointed but that is because we all want to win. We always look forward as you cannot change what happened at the last race. I do not expect that we will see these type of track conditions again though so the last races will probably be more straight forward.

Bahrain will be a double header before we go to Abu Dhabi. Do you like Bahrain and are you expecting a good race for us as a Team?

I always enjoy the night races as they have such a different feel and I think it is good to have it at the end of the year as it is a nice change. For the first race, it is a track we know very well but it is always tough on tyres so it will be important to find a good set-up to work around that.

ALEX ALBON Q&A

The Turkish Grand Prix was one of your strongest weekends in Formula One. How do you look back on it?

It was a good weekend for me and we tried some things on my car which we think made it more predictable. As a Team we were also very strong and considering how well we started the weekend it is a little frustrating to come away with so little but there are a lot of positives to take from Turkey.

How fun or difficult is it driving in such bad conditions with limited visibility?

It was a good mix-up to what we normally experience but it was very tricky and easy to make a mistake. You have to adapt to the situation, explore the limits and experiment with different lines and that’s when the lap time comes but it was good fun.

The RB16 is becoming more comfortable and you know the Bahrain track very well so how much are you looking forward to the next race?

Turkey was a strong weekend and I’m confident we’re headed in the right direction. On my side things have been getting better and I was happy with the car on the simulator so now I’m looking forward to arriving in Bahrain and seeing what we’ve got.