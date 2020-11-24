Bahrain GP 2020 - GP preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff

We witnessed something truly remarkable at the last race in Turkey with Lewis winning his seventh Drivers’ Championship. And the way in which he did it was spectacular. In general, it was a difficult weekend for us as a team and a big challenge for everyone, but Lewis did an outstanding job to come from sixth on the grid to take victory and he has cemented his position among the all-time best sportspeople in the world.

We had some mixed fortunes as it was a tough weekend for Valtteri, but we know how resilient and strong he is. I know he will bounce back stronger in these final three races.

Now we look ahead to Bahrain and returning to a familiar circuit. It always presents an interesting challenge, because of the variation in track conditions and temperatures between the sessions. FP1 and FP3 are held in the warmer daytime temperatures, but FP2, qualifying and the race take place in the cooler evening climate. This makes it challenging to set up the car and gather the right information when it counts.

We’ve enjoyed some strong performances in Bahrain in the past and it’s always a track that produces interesting racing. Both titles may have already been decided, but we’re still going to give it our best shot and we will be following the intense battle for P3 in the championship with interest.