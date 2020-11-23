Bahrain GP 2020 - GP preview - McLaren

Lando Norris

“We’re ending the season just like we started it with one final triple-header, and I can’t wait get back into the rhythm of racing back-to-back again. It’s definitely going to be a tough challenge as we haven’t had a triple-header in a while, but we’re going to give it everything. Turkey showed that we’re still in the fight and anything can happen. We just need to make every session count and most of all focus on ourselves. The circuit in Bahrain usually makes for some good wheel-to-wheel racing with plenty of chances to overtake, especially with the three DRS zones. Looking back at last year, Bahrain was one of my best races and it’s where I scored my first points in Formula 1. Hopefully we can continue to score some important points this weekend and kick off the triple-header strong.”

Carlos Sainz

“What a great comeback we had in Turkey and more importantly secured vital points for the team. Consistency is key for the final three races. We want to score as many points as possible and we will fight until the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi. But first we have two rounds in Bahrain, so it’s going to be an intense final triple-header. It’s not an easy task after such a compressed calendar this year, but as a team we’re prepared and ready to go racing. Bahrain is a track I’ve always enjoyed and I’m looking forward to racing the two track layouts. Let’s go for it!”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“We head to Bahrain this week to begin the final triple-header on the calendar as the season starts to come to a close. We’ve got three very exciting and equally challenging races left with two in Bahrain – which is a very special venue for McLaren and a home-from-home race – followed by the final race in Abu Dhabi. Looking back to the start of the season, we know what to expect with already having three triple-headers under our belts. Of course, the demands and challenges that come with this intense format still remain the same and as a team we’re ready for the task ahead. We know how strong our competitors are, so our focus is to extract everything we can out of the car, stay on top of reliability, maximise any opportunities and continue to keep scoring important points.”