Bahrain GP || November 29 || 17h10 (Local time)

Bahrain, FP2: Hamilton on top again in Bahrain as Albon crashes out

Verstappen 2nd, Bottas 3rd

By Olivier Ferret

27 November 2020 - 17:39
Lewis Hamilton went quickest in the second practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Red Bull Racing Alex Albon crashed out of the session.

Albon’s team-mate Max Verstappen led the way for a large part of the session with a time set on medium tyres, but a late run on soft tyres allowed Hamilton to push past the Dutchman and claim top spot by more than three tenths of a second. Third place in the session went to Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

At the start of the night-time session drivers again ran on Pirelli’s 2021 tyres but when teams began to switch to the tyres on offer for this weekend Verstappen soon established pre-eminence with his lap 1:29.318.

Verstappen then attempted a soft tyre run but his pace flagged in the final sector. Bottas too experienced the same outcome when he attempted a flying lap on the red-banded rubber.

The session was then brought to a halt when Albon crashed heavily in the final corner.

The Thai driver had enjoyed a good opening to his lap but pushing hard he went wide in Turn 14 and with one side of the car on the dust and the other on track he spun and slide hard into the wall damaging his car severely.

The session was red flagged for 10 minutes as his wrecked RB16 was removed but it had to be halted almost as soon as it resumed when a stray dog wandered onto the track.

Following a five-minute delay the action resumed and Hamilton then put in best lap of the session with 15 minutes left on the clock, setting the benchmark at 1:28.971s.

The lap put him 0.347s clear of Verstappen, with Bottas third,

Sergio Perez was fourth for Racing Point ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, was seventh for McLaren ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll was eighth in the second Racing Point, while Daniil Kvyat and Albon rounded out the top 1.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:28.971 28
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:29.318 34
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:29.336 30
04 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:29.403 32
05 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:29.462 27
06 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:29.551 36
07 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:29.841 30
08 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:29.871 32
09 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:29.900 34
10 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:30.014 17
11 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:30.085 30
12 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:30.110 35
13 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:30.271 33
14 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:30.407 30
15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:30.627 33
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:30.849 27
17 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:30.928 34
18 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:30.973 32
19 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:31.119 28
20 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43 1:31.636 29
