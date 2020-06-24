Back-to-back ghost races will give ’answers’ - Magnussen

Formula 1’s looming back-to-back ’ghost race’ experiments could be eye-opening, according to Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

He is referring to the fact that, amid the pandemic, the sport is getting back up and racing without spectators and by holding consecutive races at the same tracks like Austria and Silverstone.

"It’s hard to say who will benefit," the Dane told Ekstra Bladet newspaper. "I have no way to predict that and we still have no idea how good our new car is."

But Magnussen admits that he is keen to find out what happens when Formula 1 races at one track and then comes back to do it all again a week later.

"It will be quite exciting to see," he said.

"We will get concrete proof about whether performance is circuit-dependent or whether other factors are involved.

"We have the feeling that a lot is dictated by whether the circuit fits the car, but we are going to get answers to all that," Magnussen added.

"If the two weekends are completely up and down and not similar in terms of results and performance, there will be something to think about.

"But I strongly expect it to be pretty much the same," he said.