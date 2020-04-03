Axed Vietnam GP ’hurts so much’ - (...)

F1 track designer Hermann Tilke says it "hurts" that Formula 1 has not touched down in Vietnam this weekend for the inaugural Hanoi street race.

So far in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that all racing and most other sports all around the world have stopped for now.

Asked to explain his emotions as the date for the first Vietnam GP now arrives, Tilke told DPA news agency: "It hurts so much because so many of us worked on it.

"We even still have engineers and architects on site. So much effort and tears went into it for almost a year and a half, because things are not always smooth in a construction.

"It hurts that this crowning conclusion is now missing," said the German.

Friday was originally scheduled to be the first day of practice in Hanoi.

"When you see the first car drive out onto the track in the first practice session but also the race starting on Sunday, they are always the highlight," said Tilke.