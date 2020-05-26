Austrian government to give F1 green light

Austrian officials look set to show a green light to Formula 1’s plans to re-start the 2020 season in July.

Health and sports ministers Rudolf Anschober and Werner Kogler have given the strongest indication yet that the plan for back-to-back ’ghost races’ will be approved.

"There are entry and exit regulations, provisions for accommodation and catering," Kogler told the broadcaster ORF.

"If all of this is adhered to, from our point of view nothing would stand in the way of a race. We are enablers, not preventers."

Minister Anschober added: "We are still in the middle of the (assessment) process. We are doing our best to make a decision in time."

He said social distancing measures "shouldn’t be too difficult" at the Red Bull Ring, as it emerges that each team will be limited to just 80 staff on site.

"I will be in Maranello for the first two races," Ferrari test driver and ambassador Marc Gene told AS newspaper.

"Ferrari will send as few people as possible to Austria - only the mechanics and the indispensable engineers."

There is also good news from Britain, with PM Boris Johnson said to have performed a U-turn after earlier insisting that 14-day quarantines will apply to those intending to travel from abroad to Silverstone.

"We are still liaising with the government but I am encouraged that there is progress," Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle said.

"It will take a few weeks for the way to become clear but it definitely feels we are moving in the right direction."