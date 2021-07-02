Austria GP || July 4 || 15h00 (Local time)

Austria, FP2: Mercedes pair outpace Verstappen in second practice

Stroll 4th and Vettel 5th

By Olivier Ferret

2 July 2021 - 16:07
Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two in the second practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix, with the defending champion finishing 0.189s ahead of team-mate Valttero Bottas and more than two tenths of a second ahead of championship-leading Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen.

As with the morning session a number fo teams spent the early part of running in the hour-long session testing the new rear tyre Pirelli intends to introduce at the British Grand Prix.

When the session settled, Bottas emerged as the pacesetter, using medium tyres to set a lap of 1:05.602. He was soon usurped by Verstappen, whjo also used medium tyres to post a new P1 time of 1:05.239.

Mercedes then made the switch to soft tyres for performance runs and Bottas leapfrogged Verstappen to reclaim first place with a lap of 1:04.712 set as the session approached the halfway mark.

It was then Hamilton’s turn and after posting purple times in the second and third sectors he stole top spot from his team-mate with a session-best time of 1:04.523.

Verstappen followed but he lost time in the final sector when he hit the kerbs hard in Turn 9 and he finished the performance runs 0.216s behind his title rival.

As misty drizzle began to fall the field then switched to longer run data gathering, a useful period in light of the forecast of rain on Sunday.

Behind Verstappen, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll claimed best of the rest honours, just four tenths adrift of the Red Bull. The Canadian’s team-mate Sebastian Vettel took fifth place, a teth of a second further back.

Behind the Astons, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly finished sixth and seventh for AlphaTauri with eighth place in the session going to Alpine’s Fernando Alonso. McLaren’s Lando Norris and Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi rounded out the top 10.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W12 1:04.523 31
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W12 1:04.712 34
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:04.740 35
04 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:05.139 33
05 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:05.268 37
06 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:05.356 37
07 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:05.379 38
08 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A521 1:05.393 34
09 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:05.466 34
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:05.511 32
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:05.516 39
12 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A521 1:05.527 36
13 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 1:05.620 37
14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:05.624 33
15 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:05.698 32
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 1:05.708 33
17 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:05.819 36
18 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:05.911 35
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:06.014 38
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:06.173 35
