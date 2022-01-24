Australia says F1 on board with mandatory vaccines

Formula 1 and the Australian GP are on the same page regarding mandatory vaccination against Covid-19.

That is the insistence of Andrew Westacott, the Melbourne race boss who is confident the April event will go ahead smoothly despite the recent saga surrounding the deportation of unvaccinated tennis number 1 Novak Djokovic.

"The rules are simple to get into the country and the rules are simple to operate in Formula 1," he said.

"To come into the event you’ll be 100 percent vaccinated and there won’t be an exemption sought for anyone from anyone."

He says Australia’s "zero tolerance" rules marry up precisely with Formula 1’s latest moves to also formalise mandatory vaccination for all drivers and travelling staff.

"These rules are understood by Formula 1, they’re understood by the FIA, they’re going to be written into the sporting regulations and I’m very confident that is just going to be a rite of passage to come into the country," said Westacott.