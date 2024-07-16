Audi snatches Alpine-Renault’s F1 oil brands

By GMM 16 July 2024 - 10:16





The signs are growing that Renault’s Formula 1 engine program could be wrapped up.

Toto Wolff admitted at Silverstone recently that he has had "exploratory discussions" with Alpine officials about a potential customer Mercedes engine deal for the new regulatory period starting in 2026.

"Only when they have taken the strategic decision, do they want to continue with their Formula 1 engine program or not, we would dive into our agreements," said the Mercedes boss.

The latest sign that Renault really could be able to pull the plug is Audi entering into an "exclusive sponsorship and technical partnership" for fuels and lubricants with BP and Castrol.

Related brands BP and Castrol currently work with Alpine, including on-car livery deals.

"BP Castrol will probably supply Audi exclusively," reports Auto Motor und Sport. "There is still a contract with the previous partner Renault, but in Paris the signs currently point to an end to the company’s own engine development.

"Alpine has already asked Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains for customer engines and would therefore be forced to use their fuel partners."

Fuel in particular will be particularly critical from 2026, given the switch to sustainable fuels.

BP and Castrol jointly announced: "bp to develop FIA-specified Advanced Sustainable fuel for Audi’s entry into Formula 1 in 2026.

"Castrol to develop lubricants for Audi’s V6 turbo engine and EV fluids for the electric motor and battery," the statement added.

Audi’s F1 CEO Adam Baker said: "The combustion process is highly complex and can only be optimised by developing the engine in combination with the fuel properties."