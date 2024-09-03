Audi names two rookie contenders for 2025 F1 seat

By GMM 3 September 2024 - 11:44





Two young drivers have been formally named as leading candidates to complete the 2025 lineup at Audi-owned Sauber.

At Monza, former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto attended a grand prix for the first time in his new overseeing Audi role - along with Audi CEO Gernot Dollner.

Sauber will not be rebranded as Audi or powered by works Audi engines until the new regulations come into force in 2026. But Binotto admits it is alarming that Sauber is now the last-placed team in 2024, and the only outfit yet to score a single point.

"Of course we cannot afford that," said the Italian, as he and Dollner faced the media at the Italian GP.

"We have to move up the field and gain muscle in every respect. The team’s current position is unacceptable," he said. "It hurts."

Binotto, however, admitted that it is "very difficult" to estimate just how long the turnaround will take.

But although there have been rumours about just how strong Audi’s commitment to the project is, CEO Dollner indicated that he has the patience to wait a little longer for success than originally expected.

"Our commitment to Formula 1 was never in question," he insisted. "Audi in Formula 1 is a long-term project for us. What we have looked at is how we set it up, but it was never a question of whether we really wanted to do it or not.

"We took a close look at our previous structure and realised that changes were needed. We have also adjusted the timeframe," Dollner revealed. "We have to remain realistic, because in Formula 1 you need time to be successful."

Sauber is expected to once again struggle in 2025, with the highly experienced team newcomer Nico Hulkenberg already signed up for one race seat.

As for the other seat, that is the final vacancy on next year’s F1 grid, with experienced incumbent Valtteri Bottas regarded as a favourite.

But Binotto insisted: "We are looking at all of our options.

"We’re weighing up whether we want to rely on experience or youth. Nothing has been decided yet, but we should decide soon, because it is not in our interest for there to be any more speculation.

"We are looking at numerous drivers," he added. "Theo Pourchaire is our reserve driver today and already part of our family, and there is no doubt that he is on our list.

"Gabriele Bortoletto is also a possibility," he added. "He is doing very well in F2 and has shown that he has great talent. We are certainly watching what he does as we do with many others, but they are not the only names we are looking at.

"There are people with great potential, experience. Once again, it’s about judging what is most important for us in the short, medium and long term."

Finally, Binotto admitted that until departing Red Bull sporting boss Jonathan Wheatley takes up his role as Audi F1 boss in July next year, he will serve as the interim team principal.

"I know dual roles in Formula 1 well, so I will take on this job, even if I probably won’t be at all the grands prix," he said.