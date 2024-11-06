Audi F1 / Sauber signs Bortoleto to 2025 race seat

By Franck Drui 6 November 2024 - 09:50





Audi and Sauber Motorsport AG have secured one of the most promising talents for the future of Formula One: Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto (20) will complete the team’s strong and well-matched pairing alongside Nico Hülkenberg (37).

Hailing from São Paulo, Bortoleto began his racing career at the age of six in karting and, by twelve, he had moved to Europe with his family to pursue his Formula One dream. He made a strong impression upon graduating to FIA Formula 3 in 2023 by dominating his debut season and winning the Championship, before moving to the FIA Formula 2 Championship, where he is leading the standings with just two rounds to go. Joining the future Audi works team now gives Bortoleto the opportunity to show his talent at the highest level of motorsport.

The team, which already confirmed German driver Nico Hülkenberg as part of the team for the upcoming season back in April, will now boast a balanced mix of experience and youth, as it prepares for the transition to the Audi F1 factory team in 2026.

Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Sauber Motorsport AG: “Led by Mattia, Audi’s Formula 1 project is making great progress in many areas. The signing of the second driver is another milestone. We are currently witnessing a generational shift in Formula One, with young drivers immediately making an impact. By signing Gabriel Bortoleto, we have secured one of these top talents. His signing underscores Audi’s long-term strategy and commitment to Formula One.”

Mattia Binotto, COO and CTO of Sauber Motorsport AG: “Gabriel has already demonstrated in the junior categories that he has what it takes to be a winning driver. We are very pleased that he will become a team member of Sauber and Audi. Together with Gabriel, we are on a journey towards success, and we will evolve into a unified force to shape a new era for Audi in motorsport. Nico and Gabriel represent the ideal combination of experience and youth, positioning us strongly for the future.”

Gabriel Bortoleto: “This is one of the most exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all of sports. Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honour. Beyond simply being a member, I aim to grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by the team and for the chance to work alongside an experienced driver like Nico. Both programs have a proven track record of nurturing young talent, and I am confident that together, we will write our own success story.”