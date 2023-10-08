Audi denies rumours of 2026 F1 entry cancellation

By GMM 8 October 2023 - 10:46





Audi has denied reports it could be set to cancel its intention to enter Formula 1 in 2026.

Officially, the Volkswagen-owned German carmaker’s plan is to take over Swiss-based Sauber, the F1 team currently known as Alfa Romeo, and run works Audi engines under the sport’s next set of regulations.

But Radio Le Mans, the well-known English-language radio service for the fabled 24 hour race, has cited sources in declaring that Audi is set to pull out of the Sauber deal.

The report said the pull-out could be made official after a forthcoming meeting of the Audi board.

An Audi spokesman, however, told Nextgen-Auto.com: "Audi’s F1 entry in 2026 is based on a decision of the Board of Audi AG in alignment with the Supervisory Board of Audi AG. As well as the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Group."

The spokesman added that Audi’s preparations for Formula 1 in 2026 including development of the new engine "remains unchanged".