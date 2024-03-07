Audi already 100 percent Sauber owner - newspaper

By GMM 7 March 2024 - 09:45





Audi really is taking over 100 percent of the Sauber team, with multiple authoritative sources now insisting that little doubt remains about the VW-owned brand’s commitment to entering Formula 1 for 2026.

Last weekend, we reported Bahrain paddock rumours that despite months of uncertainty about the F1 project and management upheavals, Audi is not only still committed, but actually ramping up that commitment even further.

Audi had already taken 25 percent ownership of the Hinwil based team, with initial plans to ramp it up to 75 percent by 2026.

However, it emerges that Audi has in fact negotiated now become the 100 percent owner.

Bild, the biggest national newspaper in Germany, says the 100 percent takeover is already done.

"The Ingolstadt-based company, which had previously held 25 percent, completed the (100 percent) deal in the last few days," confirmed correspondent Michel Milewski.

He added: "Engineers at the (Audi) factory in Neuburg an der Donau are already working at full speed, and all components of the power unit - V6, electric motor, battery and control electronics - have been on the test benches for some time."

Additionally, Audi Sport technical chief Oliver Hoffmann is now officially on the board of directors at Sauber, memorialised on the Swiss commercial register.

Audi and Sauber, however, have not yet confirmed the speculation about the 100 percent team takeover, according to German specialist reports.