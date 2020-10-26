Atmosphere ’relaxed’ after Haas news - Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen says he has no hard feelings after being told he is not needed by the Haas team for 2021.

The small American team is also ousting Romain Grosjean, in a move that clears the way for better funded drivers - reportedly Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher - to race next year.

Magnussen says that although Portimao was chosen as the weekend to announce the current drivers’ forthcoming axe, the atmosphere in the team was actually good.

"Actually, I was amazed," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper. "It has been really relaxed, and I feel a lot of support from the team. I will miss a lot of people and I feel that they will miss me too."

However, he admits that "the motivation will be different" from now on as he contemplates leaving not only Haas but perhaps also Formula 1 as well.

"I feel grateful for the opportunity I was given by the team," the 28-year-old Dane said.

"They gave me a seat four years ago, and they have been loyal and given me support, so I would like to repay that by working hard in the last races," he added.

"Who knows what will happen in the future - whether I end up in another team or I’m out of the sport. So the dynamics change a bit but I want to help the team and they deserve my help and full dedication," said Magnussen.

As for Grosjean, he has been with Haas since day one and says some members of the team are "disappointed" he is now leaving.

"I have a strong relationship with the mechanics, which I am proud of," said the Frenchman. "I have always had a good relationship with the people I work with.

"Some of them are disappointed that I have to leave, and that’s nice to hear when you’re struggling with the results because the car is not as fast as you would like," Grosjean added.