Aston Martin wants title ’within 5 years’

Aston Martin is targeting world championship contention within "three to four years".

"If we could be a world championship contender in three to four years, it would be a success," said team boss Otmar Szafnauer, according to Germany’s RTL.

"I think we would consider winning the title within five years as a success," he added.

While that might seem ambitious and unlikely, the former Racing Point outfit is in a period of aggressive growth after the Lawrence Stroll takeover.

Szafnauer thinks the Silverstone based team is on track for future spoils.

"If you look at the teams that have won several world championships in a row recently, it took Mercedes four years after buying Brawn.

"And as far as I can remember, the timeframe for Red Bull after buying Jaguar was similar - three to four years," he said.

However, Aston Martin’s 2021 ambition - third place in the world championship - appears out of reach.

"We’ll fight hard in the midfield and see how high we can get," said Szafnauer.

"We’d like to be in the top half by the end of the year," he added, with Aston Martin currently placed sixth overall out of the ten Formula 1 teams.