Aston Martin set to announce Cardile’s next move
Cardile has "handed in his notice" to Ferrari
After a period of conflicting rumours, Ferrari has now confirmed that its technical director Enrico Cardile has left with immediate effect.
Mere days ago, amid rumours Aston Martin was about to sign the long-time Maranello stalwart, La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Cardile was actually staying put.
"Ferrari’s technical director is at the forefront of the design of the 2025 single-seater, a picture that contradicts rumours of his imminent departure," reported correspondent Paolo Filisetti just three days ago from Silverstone.
Rumours and counter-rumours of major movements in technical staff between Formula 1 teams have ramped up in recent months, with the Cardile speculation emerging at almost the exact same time as Adrian Newey’s Red Bull news.
"Newey’s decision about his future will also influence the moves of others in a sort of cascade effect," Filisetti added.
On Tuesday, Ferrari admitted that Cardile has "handed in his notice", with team boss Frederic Vasseur stepping into his shoes in the chassis department "as an interim measure".
Another La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist, Jacopo Moretti, believes Cardile’s replacement will be Loic Serra, who recently left Mercedes and will start work at Ferrari on October 1.
As for Cardile’s destination, La Repubblica confidently declared on Tuesday: "He will go to Aston Martin, who should announce it as early as Wednesday."
