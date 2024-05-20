Aston Martin progress at risk of stalling - Alonso

By GMM 20 May 2024 - 16:13





Fernando Alonso agrees with his mentor and advisor Flavio Briatore that Aston Martin is at risk of being left behind in the Formula 1 midfield.

In the midst of a difficult weekend for Alonso, including a crash and a "boring" run to an abysmal 19th in both qualifying and the race, Briatore said: "Instead of moving forward it seems like they are going backwards.

"Many (car) improvements, yes, but sometimes it is better to have less improvements overall but more that work well," he added.

Indeed, the team’s renowned aerodynamicist and technical director Dan Fallows headed into the Imola weekend hailing an "aggressive" package of upgrades for the 2024 car.

Alonso agrees with Briatore that Aston Martin is at risk of stalling.

"We are aware of the situation," said the 42-year-old, who has signed on with the ambitious Silverstone based team into the new regulations era starting in 2026.

"We see that the top three teams are a little far away at the moment, and even Alpha Tauri (RB) is progressing. If you don’t improve the two-three tenths that you have to improve now in each grand prix, you are in the middle zone."

Alonso’s confidante Pedro de la Rosa, a team ambassador, says it’s clear the problem is Aston Martin’s.

"When a driver like Fernando suffers, it is clear that it is not an easy car to drive. He is taking risks, climbing the walls," the fellow Spaniard told DAZN.

"There are other teams that have done a better job, so we needed to use the race to analyse all these new pieces. We have to get a car with more versatility so that it gives confidence to the drivers."

Alonso does not sound confident about this weekend’s Monaco GP.

"It depends on the car," he said. "If it doesn’t behave well in Monaco, it’s torture to go fast on that track.

"We need to concentrate on Saturday, because Sunday will be like here - no one will be able to overtake, so all efforts will be directed to Saturday."