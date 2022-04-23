Aston Martin on pole for Audi F1 deal

Formula 1 team Aston Martin is emerging as the frontrunner to snag the works Audi deal for 2026 and beyond.

Even more obvious, on the other hand, is that Red Bull will almost certainly team up with the other Volkswagen brand - Porsche.

"It wasn’t long ago that VW said yes," Dr Helmut Marko admitted to f1-insider.com. "Therefore it is a logical situation for two partners like Porsche and Red Bull to enter into talks.

"That will happen now."

However, while Porsche looks content to effectively become a Honda-like works engine partner, Audi seems to want to take over an existing team.

McLaren has already turned down a reported EUR 650 million takeover.

Therefore, with Silverstone based Aston Martin struggling to make an impact in Formula 1 despite billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll’s big investments, selling on to Audi might make sense.

"In the end, Stroll is a businessman," former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher said. "And the investment would work out for him like that.

"The hype surrounding Formula 1 is currently great, so I can see them fetching a good price.

"The rumours are only getting louder," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland, even though Alfa Romeo and Williams have also been linked with the Audi deal. "Apparently, there are already talks."

Schumacher has been highly critical of Stroll’s methods of throwing money not only at team infrastructure but also at aggressively head-hunting talent from other teams.

"Success in Formula 1 takes time and patience," said the 6-time race winner.

"The team has to be built first, and that takes time. And at the end of the day, Stroll is also an investor.

"In any case, Audi is looking for its own team and that could fit quite well."