Aston Martin no longer a top-5 F1 team - Alonso

By GMM 29 May 2024 - 12:58





Aston Martin has fallen outside the top five teams in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso has declared.

Last year, the rejuvenated two-time champion put in a series of podium finishes with the rapidly-developing Silverstone based team - prompting him to extend his stay well into the new regulations era beginning in 2026.

However, things are not going so well in 2024 - culminating in Alonso, 42, finishing out of the points at the weekend in Monaco.

"I drove the last 50 laps thinking I was tenth," he told Spanish journalists. "When I crossed the line they told me I was eleventh, and I said ’All that stress for nothing!’" Alonso smiled.

"But it doesn’t matter, it kept me awake."

Imola, just a week earlier, was even worse for the former Ferrari and McLaren driver - where he was classified dead last at the end of a horror weekend.

"These two races in Imola and Monaco have been a big wake-up call for the team," Alonso said. "But they are going to be very good for us.

"These two weekends have been crucial for understanding our weaknesses, for understanding the car, for improving. In difficulties you always learn more than when you win, when all the problems are overridden by the euphoria.

"We are learning a lot for the rest of the year, for 2025, for 2026," he added.

Alonso admits that, at least in relative terms compared to last season, Aston Martin has taken a notable step backwards.

"Last season here we finished second," he said in Monaco, "then in Canada we also had strong pace. This year the sensations are different, with some doubts because we were not able to go fast.

"We have to try to change this trend now, but it will take a few races until we introduce a significant improvement. Better and worse days are coming, and we have to stay united.

"But looking at the results, we are no longer in the top five group. But that is more of a question for Mike (Krack)," Alonso concluded, referring to his team boss.